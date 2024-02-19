Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker welcome baby No. 4 with a symbolic name

Congratulations to Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker, who welcomed their fourth child, a son, on Feb. 9.

“Our beautiful boy is here,” Jessie, 35, captioned her announcement on Feb 18. "Denver Calloway Decker. 8.7 2/9/24.”

In the photo, Denver dozes on his mom’s chest, while proud dad Eric, 36, gazes adoringly at the newest member of the Decker family. The infant joins siblings sister Vivianne, 9, and brothers Eric, 8, and Forrest, 5.

Meet Denver Calloway Decker! @jessiejamesdecker via Instagram

Fans were quick to point out that both Denver’s name and birth weight — 8 pounds, 7 ounces — have special meaning for the Deckers.

Eric, a former NFL wide receiver, wore the number 87 when he played for the Denver Broncos, the New York Jets and the Tennessee Titans. Eric was 87th overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft, and he was also born in 1987.

Jessie, a country music singer, hinted about Denver’s meaningful moniker in Jan., when she showed off photos of his Colorado-themed nursery.

“Colorado is such an important place to me and my family. You know, it’s where Eric and I fell in love and got our first dogs and got married and had all of our babies," Jessie told Country Living. "This baby won’t be able to be born in Colorado, so I thought about bringing Colorado to him so he can still kind of be a part of that special tradition that we’ve had all these years with Colorado. So, I wanted the mountains and I wanted the nature and I wanted the bears

Decker announced her pregnancy in August 2023, when she posted a video of herself walking out onto a balcony with her baby bump on full display. Later that year, she confirmed the sex during an appearance on TODAY With Hoda and Jenna.

“I’m having a boy,” she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, at the time. “Yup, we’re having another boy. Vivi remains queen.”