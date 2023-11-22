Jessie James Decker confirms sex of fourth child to Hoda and Jenna

Jessie James Decker is having a baby boy!

During a Nov. 22 appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Decker confirmed she's expecting a baby boy. The musician mentioned the news while talking about the sweet photo she shared on Instagram on Nov. 18 of her holding up baby clothes in front of a Christmas tree.

In the snap, Decker stands beside her sister and her sister-in-law, who are holding their baby boys. The kids are wearing matching brown overalls and striped shirts.

While Decker does not have a baby in her hands, she is holding up an identical kids outfit, which led many fans to believe she is having a boy.

However, Decker didn't confirm the news until she appeared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

"I'm having a boy," she said as Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager swooned. "Yup, we're having another boy. Vivi remains queen."

Decker is set to welcome her son with husband Eric Decker. The couple are also proud parents to Vivianne, Eric Jr. and Forrest.

In August, Decker revealed she was pregnant with baby No. 4 when she shared a video of herself walking out onto a balcony with her baby bump on full display.

"Good morning," she captioned the post.

Later that month, Decker opened up about her pregnancy during a Q&A she was having with fans on Instagram, saying she doesn't feel nervous breastfeeding her new child while she has implants.

“I’ve had implants and nursed just fine," she said.

“I will say the issue is if I had known we were going to have another I wouldn’t have gone so big cus when I’m pregnant they get massive," Decker added.

The "I Still Love You" singer said she's now "over" having implants and would like to get a breast reduction in the future.

“Give me some shmediumz,” she joked.