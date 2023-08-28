Jessie James Decker gets candid about being pregnant with breast implants: ‘Over it’

As Jessie James Decker prepares for baby No. 4, there's one thing she isn't worried about: breastfeeding with implants.

The 35-year-old country music singer hinted that she is currently expecting her fourth child with husband Eric Decker on Instagram earlier this month, and she returned to the social media platform on Aug. 27 to answer questions from fans covering just about anything, including the baby on the way and if she was "nervous" to breastfeed with implants.

"No," the musician replied. "I've had implants and nursed just fine."

She continued, "I will say the issue is if I had known we were going to have another I wouldn't have gone so big cus when I'm pregnant they get massive."

Jessie James Decker said that she plans to have a breast reduction in the future.

"It was fun while it lasted," she said, adding that she is now "over it."

"Give me some shmediumz," she joked at the end of her response.

Another fan asked if she plans to post pregnancy updates.

"Totally!" Jessie James Decker said. She also shared that she already picked out a theme for the nursery.

"Good thing we kept the baby gates up," she said.

Jessie James Decker announced her pregnancy news on Aug. 22 by sharing a video of her growing baby bump on Instagram.

In the clip, she walks onto a balcony wearing a cropped top and shorts. She casually takes a sip of coffee and soaks in the sunshine, showing off what viewers caught as a baby bump, as Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby” plays in the background.

“Good morning,” she simply wrote in the caption and included a sun emoji.

Celebrity friends and fans celebrated the surprise baby news in the comments.

“Dancing with the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd wrote, “Omg omg babe! Congrats!!!!!!!!!” with a red heart emoji.

Fellow “DWTS” pro Alan Bersten, who partnered with Jessie James Decker on Season 31, said, “Yay the news is out!!! I’m so happy for you and @ericdecker when you told me, I couldn’t stop smiling!!!”

One fan said, “I knew you weren’t done at 3!!! Your family is incredible!!! Congrats!!”

Another joked, “Omg!! Congratulations again!! I’d be pregnant too with a husband like yours.”

“Get it girl!” they added.

Jessie James Decker and her husband, a former NFL wide receiver, have been married since 2013 and share three children together: Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5.

In February 2022, Jessie James Decker shared a photo on Instagram of her and Eric Decker, 36, with their three children. She contemplated expanding their family in the caption.

“I’ve been extra lovey lately and having the big question mark of ‘is this the end of our baby creating? Are we done?’” she asked herself at the time. “I’m so content and full with joy with our 3 but I do go through ups and downs of not being sure at this moment to make it final.”

She said she previously thought she did not want more children but her kids had been asking for a baby sister.

The couple opened up about adding to their family in an interview with People published in July 2022.

“Honestly, we’re not trying to have a kid — we’re also not, not trying to have one,” she shared.

She continued, “We’re not planning on it, so we’re just letting lives happen. And if it happens, it’s a blessing. If it doesn’t, it wasn’t meant to be, but we’re not doing anything to not make it happen.”