Jessie James Decker responds to social media comments about her children's bodies

Jessie James Decker is responding to comments about her children's bodies after sharing a family photo of her three kids posing in bathing suits.

On Saturday, Nov. 26, James Decker posted a photo on Instagram that highlighted the ab muscles of her three children—Vivianne Rose, 8, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4—as they stood together on a beach in Mexico.

Some users thought the photo had been edited. When someone commented, “Surely this is an app but I don’t see anyone saying as much,” Decker replied, “yeah I used an ‘ab’ app on my small children wtf.”

There was also commentary about her children’s health and appearance.

“My kids are super active and do not look ripped,” one user commented. “This takes a special kind of diet and exercise and it looks strange on a child hence all the comments.”

Decker, 34, replied to the Instagram user, writing, “from one mother to another. Please don’t call my children’s appearance strange just because they don’t look the way you think they should? It’s unkind.” She added a heart emoji.

Decker also received support from fellow celebrities and parents. Selma Blair wrote, “I love these smiles. The strength. So in their bodies. Fun goals.”

“Just wait till I start doing 2 a days,” country star Kane Brown commented. “they’re ripped!!”

One person added, “I was a gymnastics from the age of 5 till I was 18. I had abs and biceps at her age. It’s simply called athletics and eating well.”

“The fact people are commenting on these children’s bodies is disturbing,” another user wrote.

In July 2021, Decker received online criticism about her own body. At the time, the country singer shared a series of emotional videos on her Instagram story in which she candidly shared her reaction to reading “disgusting” comments about her appearance.

“So I’ve always been pretty confident in myself, and I’m not perfect,” she said. “I’ve always fluctuated in my weight up and down, but I have recently been sent a Reddit page that rips me apart on a daily basis. They’re talking about how, apparently, fat I’ve gotten, and how boxy and how terrible my body looks. And they’re accusing me of editing my body and all these things.”

She continued, adding, “When you are writing blogs and stories and bullying me about how much weight I’ve gained and how fat my thighs are, I do take that offensively. Because what is the messaging you are sharing?”

Later in the video, Decker relocated to the bathroom so that Vivianne Rose wouldn't hear about the criticism or see her upset.

“I hope my daughter doesn’t grow up in a world where people do this to her because it’s wrong," she said.