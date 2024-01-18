‘I’m ready!’: Jenna Bush Hager reveals how her 4-year-old son just moved out of his crib

Jenna Bush Hager's 4-year-old son has moved to a big-kid bed!

On Jan. 18, Jenna explained on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna that while quarantining with COVID-19 recently, her husband Henry Hager heard their son, who will turn 5 in August, announce: "'Daddy! Daddy! I'm ready ... I need to move into my big boy bed."

"Hal" which is short for Henry Harold, is Jenna and Henry's youngest child, born on August 2, 2019. The couple also has daughters Mila, 10, and Poppy, 8.

"So the big boy bed has been waiting, just for whenever he's ready," remarked Hoda, who shares daughters Haley, 6, and Hope, 4, with her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman.

"It's been in the room for about two years — and there he is," explained Jenna, showing a photo of her sleeping son. "But it all happened without his mother's help. And that leads me to wonder if I'm too overbearing when it comes to him."

"It is funny, because sometimes when we are out of the picture, we think no changes are going to happen without our urging or cheering or guidance," said Hoda.

Jenna joked that she had been "shamed" for allowing her son to continue sleeping in a crib. "And I said, 'OK, Hal, I think it's time ... and he was not ready, he was scared."

In October 2023, Jenna visited the issue on-air.

“Hal is still in his crib,” she said. “At some point, do I need to move him out?”

Then, gesturing off-camera, she said, “It’s normal, right?”

“No!” replied a chorus of voices in the studio.

"I wasn’t even asking you,” replied Jenna, light-heartedly. “I was asking them!” referring to the audience at home.

She added: “It’s normal to have a 4-year-old, your last child, nicely in his crib where he feels safe, right?”

Jenna said she was ready to move Hal, but he was comfortable in his crib. "He said, 'Not this Christmas, but next Christmas."

"Anyway," said Jenna. "To each their own."