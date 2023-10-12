Jenna’s 4-year-old isn’t leaving his crib anytime soon: ‘It’s normal, right?’

It's easy to want to keep the youngest child as your "baby" as long as possible. But does that extend to their sleeping arrangements?

"Hal is still in his crib," Jenna Bush Hagar admits of her four-year-old son. "At some point do I need to move him out?"

Nodding her head, Jenna asks, "It's normal, right?"

“No!” choruses everyone on the Hoda & Jenna set.

Feigning outrage, Jenna gestures to the viewing audience, "I wasn't asking you. I was asking them!"

She again attempts to ask the viewers, "It's normal to have a four-year-old, your last child, nicely in his crib where he feels safe, right?"

After Hoda asks what happens when Hal needs to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night, Jenna responds, "He didn't need to. But if he ever had an accident, then it happens in his crib."

Jenna claims she’s ready to move Hal to a bed but that he doesn’t want to.

Hoda had the opposite problem with one of her kids in 2018. Haley Joy lifted her little leg over the side of the crib, attempting to make her escape. Hoda caught all the action on the baby monitor. "She is scaling the crib!" Hoda exclaimed. She was exploring all sorts of ways to deter her daughter from exiting the crib.

Hal, however, seems perfectly content to stick it out in his crib for the duration.

When Jenna asked Hal if he wanted to think about moving to a bed, he had the sweetest response: "Not this Christmas, but next Christmas."

"He wants to be like a kindergartener in his crib," Jenna says. "Anyway, to each their own!"