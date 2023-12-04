Hoda Kotb and her daughters are in the Christmas spirit!

"Tis the season," the TODAY co-anchor captioned an Instagram slideshow depicting her and her daughters, Haley Joy, 6, and Hope Catherine, 4, getting ready for the holiday.

In the images, the family is seen decorating their Christmas tree at home and hanging tinsel on a window sill that's lined with family photos and Christmas stockings.

Hoda shares her daughters with former partner Joel Schiffman.

The TODAY co-anchor makes the holidays special for her girls, even when she’s working.

During the annual live broadcast of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Hoda likes to flash a secret sign to her daughters to let them know they are on her mind.

“Every year I do a signal for my kids so that they know that mom is looking at them,” Hoda told Jenna Bush Hager during a Nov. 22 episode of TODAY With Hoda & Jenna.

In 2020, Hoda shared Instagram footage of Haley sitting on Schiffman's lap and giggling as her mom showed the symbol of love from the television set.

"Told Haley I would give her a secret signal from (the) parade to say I love you! Tug on my ear a la @carolburnett," Hoda wrote on her post. "Hopey slept thru parade! Naptime!"

While Thanksgiving is special, in Hoda's family, the Christmas season is the most magical of all.

“I don’t think there’s anything better, sorry, than when your kids are looking out the window looking for Santa,” Hoda said during the 2022 streaming special “Holidays in My House,” on TODAY All Day.

"'Was that him? Was that a shooting star? Was that Santa? I saw a red dot, is that Rudolph?’ All those cool magical things — they remind you of just the wonder of being a kid," she said.

“You’ve got to believe in miracles," added Hoda. “I think this holiday season reminds us of that.”