Dylan Dreyer shares pics from 3-year-old son Ollie’s first class trip

Dylan Dreyer enjoyed a fun day at the Central Park Zoo with her 3-year-old son, Ollie, for his first class trip.

On May 20, the proud mom of three shared a carousel of photos on Instagram that showed the adorable preschooler taking in all the sights at the zoo with his classmates.

In the first photo, Ollie, who wore a Spider-Man cap, smiled wide for the camera as a couple sea lions popped out of the water behind him. Dylan held her son in a second picture as they both posed in front of the sea lion exhibit.

Ollie climbed on top of a turtle statue in the third snap. He stood beside a couple of his classmates while they peered into another exhibit in the next picture.

The 3rd Hour of TODAY co-host also included a video of her son and a friend closely examining two goats. The horned animals poked their faces through the holes in a fence while Ollie and his friend followed them and jumped up and down.

In the final photo, Dylan snapped a sweet picture of Ollie sitting on a low tree branch.

“Ollie’s first class trip…to the Central Park Zoo!” she captioned the slideshow. “What a happy day!”

Fans in the comments reminisced about taking their children on field trips.

“Love! Remember those days,” one Instagram user wrote. “My babies are heading to college in the fall. I would take a day at the zoo anytime.”

Another said, “So fun! He is so cute and I am sure he LOVED that you were there! I remember the days of being a chaperone. Sweet memories!”

One person praised Dylan and her husband, Brian Fichera, and commented, “Boy, do you and Brian make the cutest sweetest boys!”

The 41-year-old meteorologist and her husband share three sons together: 6-year-old Calvin, 3-year-old Oliver and 1-year-old Rusty.

In November, she revealed that Ollie has already picked up on his grandparents’ Boston accent.

She uploaded an Instagram video of her asking her son what he wanted to do.

“I want to col-ah,” he replied, with a giant marker in his hand.

“What’s the word?” she asked.

“Col-ah!” he repeated like a Boston native before his mom clarified the word, "color," without the accent.

Fichera then appeared and joined in on the Bostonian fun.

“Your parents are never allowed back,” Dylan playfully told her husband.

She captioned the funny clip, “You know your in laws are from Boston when…”