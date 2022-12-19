Dylan Dreyer had a lot to celebrate over the weekend.

The 3rd Hour of TODAY co-host marked her son Calvin's 6th birthday while getting in the holiday spirit, as seen through a couple of Instagram posts Dylan shared with her followers.

In one post, the mother of three shared photos and a video of the fun-filled weekend alongside the caption: "Birthdays and Christmas trees…what a special blessed weekend!!"

In the first few photos, Dylan and Calvin are seen smiling for the camera. Later on in the slideshow, Dylan's husband Brian Fichera is photographed picking up Calvin so he can put an angel on top of their Christmas tree.

The family also sings "Happy Birthday" to Calvin in a video, during which the birthday boy blows out his candles, and the last photo shows the family posing with Dylan's other sons, Oliver, 2, and Rusty, 1.

Happy birthday, Cal! @dylandreyernbc via Instagram

In a separate Instagram post, Dylan shared a sweet message to mark her eldest son's birthday.

"This kid right here has brought so much love and joy and happiness into our lives for the past 6 years. Happy birthday buddy…you are truly something special!! We love you!!" she wrote alongside a photo of Calvin smiling while wearing a helmet with a rocket design.

Fichera also shared his own birthday wish for their son and posted a black-and-white photo of the six-year-old.

"Happy birthday bud," he wrote.

It'll be a busy couple of weeks for the family as they gear up to celebrate Christmas, the new year and Oliver's birthday.

Dylan's middle child will turn 3 on Jan. 2. Last year, the family rang in the new year and marked Oliver's birthday in style by giving him some fun 2022 glasses.

“1/2/22…and he’s turning 2!” Dylan captioned her Instagram post at the time. “Happy happy golden birthday to the sweetest little devil I’ve ever known!”

Over the summer, the mother of three got a sweet birthday surprise of her own when her boys sang "Happy Birthday" to her in an adorable video.

“A serenade, a day of golf, a cake, and a plaza sing-a-long of Happy Birthday. Not sure it gets much better than that!! Thank you all for the birthday wishes and for making this 41 year old feel really special!!!" she captioned her Instagram post.