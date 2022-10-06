Dylan Dreyer posts cute wedding pics for 10th anniversary with husband Brian Fichera

It’s double digits for Dylan Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera.

The TODAY meteorologist celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary Oct. 6 with a series of photos on Instagram, featuring the couple on their wedding day as well as with their three kids all these years later.

“Marry this man and you’ll be happy for the rest of your life. Yup!!!” she captioned the pictures.

“Happy 10 year anniversary @fishlense!! Thank you for a perfectly easy kind of love where every day is simply better than the day before. I don’t know how to say it much more eloquently than that!! I love you and this life we have together!”

Dylan and Fichera have certainly come a long way together. They’re now parents to three boys, Calvin, 5, Oliver, 2, and Rusty, who turned 1 last month.

Life as the parents of three young boys can be chaotic and exhausting, but the couple has still managed to remember this landmark day in their lives.

Last year, shortly after Rusty was born, Dylan marked the occasion in a relatable and sweet way.

“Rusty threw us for a loop so we kind of forgot our anniversary. So…sentiment, sentiment, sentiment…I love you, I love you, I love you…you’re funny, you’re the best, there’s no one like you. We good? Ok,” she joked in an Instagram post.

“Happy anniversary to the only one who would understand that this is exactly the post we need right now!!"

In 2020, she shared a video on Instagram capturing their wedding day.

“8 years ago I thought life couldn’t possibly get better than this,” she wrote.

“A move to NYC and 2 amazing boys later, every day since has been better than the day before. Happy Anniversary Bri!! There’s no one else I’d want to live this crazy wonderful life with...I love you!!”

Related: