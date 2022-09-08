Dylan Dreyer shares adorable back-to-school photos: 'Here we go!!!'

Summer vacation is officially over for Dylan Dreyer and her family.

“Holy moly!!! How is Cal in 1st grade??? How is Ollie in preschool???” Dylan captioned an Instagram on Sept. 8. “They’re very excited … and we’re very proud of them! Here we go!!!”

Dylan included a carousel of photos featuring Calvin, 5, and Oliver, 2, modeling their back-to-school outfits. In the last slide, the TODAY meteorologist’s 11-month-old son Rusty is seen sandwiched between his big brothers. (Rusty will celebrate his 1st birthday on Sept. 29!)

Calvin has lots of summer stories to tell his new classmates, starting with how he learned to ride a bike.

“Training wheels are off … I’m so proud!” Dylan wrote on Instagram earlier this month. “#practicepracticepractice #ifyoufallgetupandtryagain.”

Dylan and her husband, Brian Fichera, have many reasons to celebrate their kids. Rusty is about to start crawling — and last month, Dylan announced on Instagram that Calvin and Oliver made their own lunches.

In her post, she included descriptions of both meals. Oliver whipped up “fresh PB&J with just a hint of peanut butter and a few dollops of grape jelly,” while Calvin prepared a "delicious mayonnaise and Muenster cheese sandwich.”

Dylan's little chefs adore each other. In August, Dylan shared a picture of Calvin and Oliver that she said made her "heart ache with love."

"Ollie was the only one at his soccer practice today and Calvin was hot and tired really just wanted to sit and watch," she wrote. "Ollie asked Calvin if he would play with him and Cal immediately jumped up and joined him so he wouldn't be alone. #brothers."