Dylan Dreyer’s husband is a master of nicknames — see his best work

Dylan Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera, started off as friends when they met while working the morning shift at NBC’s Boston affiliate, WHDH, more than a decade ago.

“He always called me different names: 'D Money,' 'Doug Funny,'” Dylan told TODAY Parents.

Anyone who follows Fichera on Instagram will tell you that that he's still going strong. Fichera frequently posts his funny text exchanges with the TODAY meteorologist — and she’s never saved in his phone as Dylan.

On Monday, Fichera shared a conversation between himself and "Barry ManDylo." Before that, Dylan was “Dylip Seymour Hoffman,” “Dyldren of the Corn,” “Dylilith Fair Music Festival,” “Dyllkommen, Bienvenue, Welcome,” “New York Dylharmonic,” and “Jagged Little Dyl.”

“He said he doesn’t want me to just pop up as ‘wife’ on his phone,” Dylan explained.

Dylan, who shares sons, Calvin, 5, Oliver, 2, and 4-month-old Rusty with Fichera, noted that everyone in the family gets special names— including their dog, Bosco.

Calvin is known as “Vinnie,” “Vincenzo,” “Calzone,” and “Cal-vinniest,” while Oliver goes by “Olls Balls” or simply “The Balls.”

Bosco the dog is also known as “The Beans,” “Box Company,” “Beanowitz,” “Velvet Shells and Beans,” and will even respond to Fichera’s pet names.

“Brian just says ‘COMPANY!’ And Bosco jumps off the couch to go for a walk,” Dylan said.

Dylan and Fichera, a cameraman, celebrated their nine-year wedding anniversary in October. Though they both work long hours, they’re constantly in touch.

“Our schedules mean we don’t see each other much, but we text all the time,” Dylan revealed. “Sometimes it’s even easier to have an important or deep conversation via text because we get all our thoughts out without being interrupted."

“We don’t find it impersonal. In fact, just the opposite,” she continued. “We know each other well enough to understand each other’s tone so a lot gets accomplished through texting!”

Last month, Dylan said goodbye to Weekend TODAY after nearly 10 years, to spend more time with Fichera and their children.

“It’s all about family time,” Dylan shared. “You know, this job can get crazy especially when we’re traveling and we’re busy, but it’s so important to make time for family too. These boys are my whole life and Brian and I, we love being a team on weekends and spending as much time as we can with them and having as much fun as we can. That’s really all I’m going to be doing, just sitting at home and just loving up on those three.”

