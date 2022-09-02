Dylan Dreyer is every proud parent when son Cal learns to ride his bike

Dylan Dreyer and her son’s bike game is wheels away from where it started earlier this summer!

In a Friday post shared on Instagram, the TODAY meteorologist showed off her son Calvin Bradley Fichera's bicycling progress, revealing that the 5-year-old has officially learned how to ride without training wheels.

“We’ve had quite the afternoon!! Summer vacation is almost over, and Cal learned to ride his bike today!” Dylan shared in her post. “Training wheels are off… I’m so proud!!! #practicepracticepractice #ifyoufallgetupandtryagain!”

Throughout the video post, Cal can be seen taking a few tumbles while on his bike before finally managing to stop successfully with the use of his feet and pedals. At the end of the video, Dylan cheers on Cal, who proudly beams at his milestone accomplishment and gives his mom a high-five.

Cal could be seen beaming at his final mastery of riding a bike without training wheels. @dylandreyernbc via Instagram

“How do you feel?” Dylan asks her son after his big accomplishment, to which he replies with a smile, “Good.”

In addition to her son Cal, Dylan is mother to two other boys —Russell James, 11 months, and Oliver George, 2 — whom she shares with NBC producer Brian Fichera.

The family of five has spent the summer soaking in summer rays and enjoying their tight unit. Dylan has shared frequently their adventures with her friends and family on her Instagram.

In July, Dylan charmed her followers with a relatable post of early morning vacations with her three boys.

“6:30 am,” Dylan captioned the video, which she contently ended with the hashtags, “#vacation #withkids #wouldntchangeathing.”

She also shared a sweet moment between Cal and Ollie.

"This picture doesn’t look like much, but it makes my heart ache with love. Ollie was the only one at his soccer practice today and Calvin was hot and tired really just wanted to sit and watch. Ollie asked Calvin if he would play with him and Cal immediately jumped up and joined him so he wouldn’t be alone. #brothers," she captioned the Instagram photos.