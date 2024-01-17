Suki Waterhouse's revealing red gown at the 2023 Emmy Awards shows how bold maternity fashion has become.

“I had to hold it for fitting — it was just me, like, holding it to my body,” a pregnant Waterhouse told E! News host Laverne Cox of her custom-made red Valentino gown at the Jan. 15 event. “So they had to take it apart and ... redesign this dress to make it fit the bump. But it does and I’m really happy that it was so stunning.”

Waterhouse, who is dating "Twilight" star Robert Pattinson, looked radiant in the dress with hip cut-outs and an open back.

Even the word "pregnancy" was once a Hollywood controversy — Lucille Ball's character on the 1950s sitcom "I Love Lucy" wasn't allowed to say the word on air. It became a cover-worthy event in 1991 with Demi Moore's famous nude "Vanity Fair" issue, and now is a pillar on the red carpet, where pregnancy announcements are made and maternity moments live.

Pregnant Suki Waterhouse wore a bold red gown at the 75th Emmy Awards on January 15. Maternity fashion in Hollywood has come a long way! Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

1970s-1980s: The baggy era

Celebrities like the late Diana, Princess of Wales and actor Meryl Streep rocked bright colors like red and gold at high-profile events, but their maternity looks were less conspicuous.

The late Diana, Princess of Wales attended a concert at the Royal Albert Hall in February 1982, while pregnant with her firstborn child, Prince William. Tim Graham Royal Photos / Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

"When we look back at the era of women's liberation, we might expect to have seen a more dramatic approach to maternity clothing but fashion can be more about evolution than revolution," Denise N. Green, associate professor in the Department of Fiber Science and Apparel Design and director of the Cornell Fashion + Textile Collection, tells TODAY.com.

"What we're seeing in the latter part of the 20th century is a slow progression toward revealing, celebrating and acknowledging" pregnancy, says Green.

Meryl Streep wore a gold gown to accept her "Best Actress" award for "Sophie's Choice" at the 1983 Annual Academy Awards while pregnant with her daughter Mamie. Barry King / WireImage

Yoko Ono, then pregnant with her son Sean Lennon, and John Lennon attend the 17th Grammy Awards on March 1, 1975. Tim Boxer / Getty Images

1990s-early 2000s: The baby-doll look

During their pregnancies, Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jessica Alba and Angelina Jolie favored empire-waisted gowns.

Angelina Jolie was carrying twins Knox and Vivienne at the "Kung Fu Panda" premiere in 2008. Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

The style says Green, "is perfectly suited to baby bumps" because it cinches under the bust and balloons beneath, "which can accommodate a pregnant person's changing body."

The style can also accommodate a range of looks, from a Grecian goddess silhouette to a more cute baby-doll style.

Sarah Jessica Parker at the 2002 world premiere of the 5th season of "Sex and the City" during her pregnancy with son James Wilkie. KMazur / WireImage

Gwen Stefani was pregnant with her first son Kingston at the Grammy awards in 2006. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

Reese Witherspoon was carrying son Deacon at the "Legally Blonde 2" event in 2003. Dave Benett / Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez was pregnant with twins Max and Emme in 2007. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Jessica Alba was expecting daughter Haven at the "Spy Kids: All The Time In The World 4D"premiere in 2011. Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

2010s-now: Bold and flashy

Pregnancy is now celebrated in fashion, more than ever before.

See Ciara's plunging neckline in 2017 when carrying daughter Sienna, Kerry Washington's strapless black number while she was pregnant with her son Caleb and Rihanna's leather and see-through dress at the 2023 Oscars while expecting her second child Riot Rose.

Fashions actually put a spotlight on the baby bump, rather than trying to hide it.

Ciara attended the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar party while pregnant with her daughter Sienna. C Flanigan / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde glittered in green while pregnant with her son Otis in 2014 at a red carpet event and Kim Kardashian graced her first Met Gala in a floral Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci dress, with a thigh slit.

“Today, there is an empowerment and celebration of women’s bodies at all shapes and sizes,” says Green. “And with it, a larger palette of possibility with maternity wear.”

Kerry Washington was pregnant with her son Caleb at the Emmy Awards in 2016. Steve Granitz / WireImage

Kim Kardashian was pregnant with her daughter North at the 2013 Met Gala. Larry Busacca / Getty Images