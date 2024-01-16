Suki Waterhouse bared her growing bump on the red carpet at the Emmys.

Waterhouse walked the red carpet in a revealing red Valentino gown. She told Laverne Cox, who hosted the E! News red carpet, that she first tried the dress (with pockets!) on months ago.

"I had to hold it for fitting — it was just me, like, holding it to my body," she laughed. "So they had to take it apart and ... redesign this dress to make it make it fit the bump. But it does and I'm really happy that it was so stunning."

Suki Waterhouse attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Rumors of Waterhouse's pregnancy first started circulating in the fall, with the British actor never really confirming the news.

She referenced "not knowing I was pregnant" in a video shared to her Youtube on Jan. 7 and then referenced her bump on the red carpet at the Emmys with Cox.

Waterhouse and Pattinson, who have been dating for several years, were recently spotted out together in New York City with pop star Taylor Swift at a screening of "Poor Things."

The private couple have been rumored to have been together since 2018 but only made their red carpet debut as a couple in December 2022.

Waterhouse, who is also a musician, stars as Karen Sirko in “Daisy Jones % the Six," which was Emmy nominated for outstanding limited or anthology series.

