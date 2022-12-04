Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse made their official red carpet debut as a couple on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Pattinson and Waterhouse, who first sparked dating rumors in 2018 according to E!, attended the Dior Pre-Fall 2023 menswear show in Giza, Egypt. The couple were photographed on the red carpet, as well as seated side-by-side at the show.

The “Twilight” star donned a cream suit for the show, styled over a brown turtleneck with his hair in his signature tousled style. Waterhouse opted for a mauve floor-length gown with sheer, fluttery sleeves paired with a pair of black pointed toe pumps. Her hair was styled in soft waves, with a bold red lip completing her look.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend the Dior Fall 2023 Menswear Show on December 03, 2022 in Giza, Egypt. Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

Pattinson, 36, has been notoriously private about his personal life, especially when it comes to his relationships. During an April 2019 interview with The Sunday Times, when Pattinson was asked to discuss Waterhouse, the actor replied, “Do I have to?”

“If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” Pattinson continued. “If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better. I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

Months later in Sept. 2019, photographer Sofia Malamute shared an adorable snap of the couple and posted the image to Instagram, in addition to a solo shot of Pattinson. In the photo, Waterhouse, 30, smiled as she sat on Pattinson’s lap with her arms wrapped around his shoulders.

By March 2020, GQ reported that Pattinson and "his girlfriend" were living in London together during lockdown at the start of the pandemic, without naming Waterhouse.

Pattinson made rare comments about his relationship status during a Feb. 2022 interview with GQ for the magazine's March 2022 issue. The actor recalled a recent run-in with a fan at his home when his boiler was broken and needed to be fixed.

“The guy came around the other day and he just randomly started talking about what a DC fan he is," the actor explained. "And I’m sitting there facing the other direction, and my girlfriend just keeps continuing the conversation with him. And I’m looking at her like: Shut the f--k up! Why are you doing this to me? She was very entertaining. Just talking to an obsessive fan.”

Weeks later, Pattinson appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Feb. 16 ahead of the March 4 premiere of “The Batman” and discussed Waterhouse’s initial emotional reaction to the movie and his role as the titular character.

“I watched it with my girlfriend as well. It was really her reaction that changed the entire thing because I’m pretty sure she’s not normally into watching superhero movies,” he explained. “Just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she just held my hand and just touched it right there and I could feel a little tear.”