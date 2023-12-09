Taylor Swift joins Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse in 1st joint appearance since pregnancy news

Robert Pattinson and his pregnant girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, had quite the night out with Taylor Swift.

On Dec. 6, the couple stepped out in New York City together with Swift and this was Pattinson and Waterhouse's first joint appearance together since Waterhouse revealed she was pregnant in November.

For the outing, Waterhouse wore a sheer white top and long silky pants underneath a black coat, while Pattinson dressed down for the occasion and opted to wear a gray t-shirt underneath an unbuttoned red and white striped shirt and a pair of black jeans.

As for Swift, she sported a long black dress and her signature red lipstick.

Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Swift exit a screening of 'Poor Things' at DGA theatre on December 06, 2023, in New York City. Gotham / GC Images

In photos that were taken of the trio that night, you can see Swift walking in front of Pattinson and Waterhouse as they departed a screening of Emma Stone's new movie, "Poor Things," at DGA theatre.

Once the screening was over, the trio then headed to an afterparty for the movie, according to People.

In November, Waterhouse revealed she was pregnant when she performed at the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City.

As soon as she stepped on stage in a skintight pink dress that sparkled, fans noticed she had a baby bump.

“I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” Waterhouse said to her fans in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

As the "Daisy Jones & the Six” star turned to the side to show off her pregnant belly, she said, “I’m not sure if it’s working," which made the audience cheer for her even louder.

Waterhouse and Pattinson have been together for five years. In December 2022, they made their red carpet debut when they attended the Dior Pre-Fall 2023 menswear show in Giza, Egypt together.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend the Dior Fall 2023 Menswear Show on December 03, 2022 in Giza, Egypt. Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

In February, Waterhouse opened up about her relationship with Pattinson and said she’s “shocked” to have been in such a happy relationship for so long.

“I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years,” she told The Sunday Times in an interview.

“I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up (on my phone) or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious,” she added.