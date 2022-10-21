Alanis Morissette explains why her daughter doesn’t call her ‘mom’

Alanis Morissette thinks you oughta know why her 6-year-old daughter, Onyx, doesn’t call her mom.

“My daughter has taken to calling me by my full name because she notices that no one uses my full name when we’re in personal environments,” Morissette revealed during an Oct. 20 appearance on Audacy’s “Gary Bryan Morning Show.”

“So instead of saying, ‘mom,’ she’ll say, ‘Alanis Morissette,'” the seven-time Grammy winner explained.

Morissette, 48, and her husband, rapper Mario “Souleye” Treadway, are also parents of sons Ever, 11, and Winter, 3. All three kids are fans of their mother’s music.

“They do (listen), even when I’m like ‘shut that off,’” Morissette revealed. “They’re so sweet.”

Morissette opened up in 2020 about her and Treadway’s commitment to “unschooling” their children. In an interview with Health, she defined the practice as “child-led education.”

“If there’s some agenda like, ‘Let’s play with these magnet tiles,’ and my daughter is like, ‘F--- those tiles. I want to put glitter on that thing and cut the tree…’ boom, we do that.”

“I basically get inside their eyeballs,” she added. “I’m constantly watching their eyes and what they’re pulled toward, and then we do the deep dive.”

Morissette noted that they don’t follow a set schedule.

“If my son is going to bed late on tour and he asks me three really huge, existentional questions, there’s no, ‘Ah, we’ll talk about it in the morning,’” she said. “That is the moment. Unschooling is 24/7.”

She acknowledged that unschooling isn't for everyone. It takes a lot of patience.

“When I share with people that I unschool, a lot of people I’m close with say they’d love to do it but just can’t,” she said. “And I get it. I’m like, ‘Yes. I understand, and I think it’s a smart choice not to do it.’ It’s a major commitment."

Related Video: