Alanis Morissette's 4-year-old daughter adorably interrupts 'Tonight Show' performance

Alanis Morissette definitely understands the struggle of working from home with kids.

During the television debut of her single “Ablaze” from her new album “Such Pretty Forks in the Road” on “The Tonight Show,” Morissette’s four-year-old daughter, Onyx, turned her performance into a duet full of chatter, giggles and cute mother-daughter moments.

Throughout the emotional song, Onyx chimed in with adorable commentary, laughter and questions for her mom. The 46-year-old singer even received special permission from her daughter to finish her performance after the song was over.

“So, your music’s done,” her daughter pointed out at the end of the performance. “Keep on singing.”

“Keep going?” Morissette asked.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“You can stop,” Onyx replied.

“I can stop?” Morissette confirmed before her daughter answered with a simple “yes.”

"This was like a version of take your child to work day. Take your child while you perform a song on national TV day. More musicians should try this challenge."

Fans seemed to love the authentic moment.

"One positive thing that this (sic) pandemic has done is shown the normal aspects of some celebrities," one person commented on YouTube. "I love how this is Alanis, with her daughter as is. Not perfect audio. But a perfect experience. No excuses needed. Thanks Alanis."

Another person added, "Keeping in tune with a baby on your hand while she's talking to you can't be easy. She nailed it."

"This was so wonderful," wrote another commenter. "I give Alanis credit for performing with her young daughter sitting with her. This was like a version of take your child to work day. Take your child while you perform a song on national TV day. More musicians should try this challenge."

The single from her ninth studio album and first album in eight years, fittingly, is a dedication to her children, according to Rolling Stone.

The 46-year-old singer appeared on TODAY July 31 to talk about her forthcoming album which tackles themes of insecurity, addiction and motherhood.

"I really offer these songs up and if it can offer some validation or some comfort or some knowledge about their not being alone,'' the mother of three said. "Especially with so many of us at home, just to have music is just that universal balm, hug."

Her newest album was made while quarantining at home with her husband, rapper Mario “Souleye” Treadway, and their three children: Ever, 9, Onyx, 4, and Winter, who will turn 1 on August 8.

"The multi-tasking has gone to a whole other level, so I can be recording a vocal, my son can be on top of my head, I could be breast feeding," she said on TODAY. "I could be stirring some pasta, writing lyrics and recording at the same time."