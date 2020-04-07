How singer Alanis Morissette 'unschools' her children

Outspoken singer and songwriter Alanis Morissette got candid about parenting in a new interview with Health magazine.

Morissette, who will perform on the multi-network 'One World: Together at Home' concert in mid-April, will be featured on the May cover of the magazine. During the interview, she touched on multiple topics, including how she's 'unschooling' her children.

"Unschooling, for me, is child-led education," Morissette said. "So if there's some agenda like, 'Let's play with these magnet tiles,' and my daughter is like 'F--- those tiles, I want to put glitter on that thing and cut the tree and put the thing,' boom, we do that."

Morissette has three children, 9-year-old son Ever, 3-year-old daughter Onyx, and nine-month-old son Winter with husband, rapper Mario Treadway.

"I basically get inside their eyeballs," she said. "I'm constantly watching their eyes and what they're pulled toward, and then we do the deep dive."

To keep the kids engaged and focused, Morissette said that she and her husband make sure there are opportunities to learn all around their home.

"My husband and I create pods all over the house — here's where the spelling area is, and here's where the fake animals are," she explained. "...There's no rigidity to it. If my son is going to bed late on tour and he asks me three really huge, existential questions, there's no, 'Ah, we'll talk about it in the morning.' That is the moment. Unschooling is 24/7."

Morissette said that unschooling is a "major commitment."

"When I share with people that I unschool, a lot of people I’m close with say they’d love to do it but just can’t," she said. "And I get it. I’m like, 'Yes. I understand, and I think it’s a smart choice not to do it.' It’s a major commitment."

During the interview, Morissette also talked about her own mental health. The singer has been outspoken about her previous struggles with depression, disordered eating, and sexual abuse, and has talked about how postpartum depression affected her after she gave birth to her children. In the interview, she said that candidness about therapy and mental health also takes place in her own home.

"We talk about therapy all the time," Morissette said. "'Where's Dad going?' 'Oh, he's going to therapy.' 'What's therapy?' 'Oh, therapy is where someone really helps you understand your heart and your soul and your mind.' ... It's a big deal for me to let them feel all the way through. I want to give them the feeling that they're not alone, that I'm right here and they can feel it all the way through."