Mick Jagger's son Deveraux is the spitting image of his rocker dad!

The 4-year-old and his mom, ballerina Melanie Hamrick, stepped out to a gala screening of "Peter Rabbit 2" in London on Sunday, and with his blond hair and striking blue eyes, he's almost an exact carbon copy of his dad at a similar age. For the occasion, Deveraux looked adorable in a printed shirt, grey jeans and colorful sneakers while clutching a Peter Rabbit stuffed animal.

Mick Jagger's son Dev attends the "Peter Rabbit 2" screening on May 23, 2021, in London. Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

Mick Jagger, roughly 2 or 3 years old, at home in Dartford, England, in 1946. Stones Archive / Getty Images

Deveraux is the youngest of Jagger's eight children, the oldest of whom, daughter Karis, is 50. The Rolling Stones front man has been with Hamrick since 2014, according to People.

Deveraux's resemblance to his famous father first caught fans' attention when he was just 2. Some people called him a "mini Mick," pointing to his lips.

Jagger's other children are Karis, whose mom is Marsha Hunt; Jade Jagger, 49, whose mom is Bianca Jagger; Lizzy Jagger, 37, James Jagger, 35, Georgia May Jagger, 29, and Gabriel Jagger, 23, all of whom share mom Jerry Hall; and Lucas Jagger, 22, whose mom is Luciana Gimenez. In addition, Jagger has five grandchildren and became a great-grandfather in 2014.

On his 75th birthday in 2018, Mick Jagger posed for a picture all four of his sons to fans' delight. Georgia May shared it on Instagram with the caption, "Happy Birthday Dada! We love you."

"Your baby boy is adorable," one fan wrote at the time, referring to Deveraux. "All of the guys look happy and quite handsome in the photo. Happy belated birthday to Mr. Mick Jagger."

Jagger may be considered a rock god, but he's still not immune to exuding dorky dad vibes, especially on social media. In a viral post from 2018, one Twitter user pointed out the comments that Jagger was leaving on his son Lucas' Instagram account.

My new favorite thing is Mick Jagger leaving dorky dad comments on his teenage son's Instagram posts. pic.twitter.com/DFEmgwxKp4 — d. patrick rodgers (@dpatrickrodgers) May 30, 2018

"Cool pic," read one of musician's comments.

"Looks like fun. Ha!" he quipped another.

Related: