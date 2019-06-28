Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger is best known for three things: his unmistakable voice, his unmatched moves and his mouth — otherwise known as rock 'n' roll's most iconic pout.

Only time will tell if any of his eight kids inherit those first two features, but it's clear his youngest son already has a lock on that last one.

Just take a look at the latest photo of little Deveraux.

The 75-year-old singer's partner, American ballerina Melanie Hamrick, posted a sweet photo of their 2-year-old son on Instagram Thursday, and the resemblance to his famous father is undeniable.

And that did not go unnoticed by fans and followers who replied to the post.

"Spitting image," "clone of dad" and "Jagger genes" were among the responses, but the most common reply of all was simply "Mini Mick!"

It's easy to see why.

Like father, like son. Getty Images/@melhamrick/TODAY

Deveraux, or Dev, as his father likes to call him, is looking more and more like the iconic rocker as the months go by, but as a photo Hamrick shared last year shows, it was easy to see he was bound to be Jagger's look-alike from the start.

But then again, there's no telling how things might change in the years to come.

Long before The Rolling Stones: Mick Jagger at the age of 3. Getty Images

After all, when Jagger himself was a wee tot, he didn't look anything like the rock star he grew up to be.