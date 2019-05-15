Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 15, 2019, 2:20 PM UTC / Updated May 15, 2019, 5:48 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Even after undergoing heart surgery, Mick Jagger has still got the moves like, well, Jagger.

The longtime Rolling Stones frontman shared a video of himself on Twitter dancing around, a little more than a month after having surgery to replace a heart valve.

In the uncaptioned 22-second video, the singer shows off some of his trademark dance moves that have helped him become the legend he is today.

In April, Jagger had a transcatheter aortic valve replacement surgery, reported Billboard. During the procedure, doctors fixed a heart valve without ever opening his chest, thus eliminating the need for major surgery.

This video is the latest update from the rocker, who posted a photo of himself last month about a week after undergoing the procedure.

"A walk in the park!" he wrote.

Jagger's surgery meant the Rolling Stones had to postpone a tour they were slated to kick off last month. The band will now hit the road in July.

Prior to his surgery, Jagger apologized to fans for delaying the tour.

"I'm so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets," he wrote. "I really hate letting you down like this. I'm devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone."