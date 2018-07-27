Mick Jagger poses for pic with all 4 sons to celebrate his 75th birthday

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Mick Jagger's kids lavished him with love on his 75th birthday.

The Rolling Stones frontman and dad of eight was all smiles as he posed Thursday with all four of his sons. His 26-year-old model daughter Georgia May (with ex Jerry Hall) shared the pic on Instagram, writing, "Happy Birthday Dada! We love you."

The happy photo finds the "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" singer on a sofa holding his 19-month-old son, Deveraux, whose mom is Jagger's current partner, ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick.

Flanking Jagger are his oldest sons, James, 32, and Gabriel, 20 — both also with Jerry Hall — and sitting on the floor is Lucas, the singer's 19-year-old son with Brazilian TV host Luciana Gimenez.

Though they parted ways years ago, Gimenez, 48, also joined Jagger's birthday celebration, sharing a rare selfie with the legendary rocker and their teen son.

"Happy Bday!!!! Feliz aniversário! Dear friend! Dear Daddy!! We love u!" Gimenez gushed in the caption.

For months now, Jagger has been tickling fans with the dorky dad remarks he posts on Lucas' Instagram pics. Despite writing some of rock's most memorable lyrics, the music icon has a knack for leaving corny comments for all the teen's 227,000-plus followers to see.

One perfect example: In March, Lucas shared a photo of himself posing cooly at the beach, and here comes Dad in the comments, joking, "Watch out for the water."

However, Lucas got a bit of sweet revenge on one of Dad's birthday snaps.

The singer shared a pic of himself looking serene in front of a seas of trees, thanking his fans for their birthday wishes. "I’m enjoying a break and I got a new bush hat!" Jagger said of his big day.

In the comments, Lucas cheekily shot back about the hat, "That doesn't look very new."

Happy birthday, Mick!