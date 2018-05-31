We love the dorky dad comments Mick Jagger leaves on his son's Instagram

share tweet pin email

Mick Jagger's Instagram habits are prompting some eye-rolling.

The Rolling Stones frontman may be a rock god, but that doesn't mean he's above mortifying his kids on social media.

As one eagle-eyed observer pointed out, The Rolling Stones singer, 74, has been responding to Instagram posts by his son Lucas, 19, with slightly cringey dad remarks like "Cool pic" or "Looks like fun!"

My new favorite thing is Mick Jagger leaving dorky dad comments on his teenage son's Instagram posts. pic.twitter.com/DFEmgwxKp4 — d. patrick rodgers (@dpatrickrodgers) May 30, 2018

D. Patrick Rodgers, an editor at Nashville Scene in Tennessee, posted a collection of Jagger's replies.

In one shot, Lucas poses cooly at the beach, while his dad warns, "Watch out for the water" — for all 155,000 of Lucas's followers to see.

Another photo shows Lucas is hanging out with friends, prompting a "Looks like fun!" from the Stones showman.

👥🏕 A post shared by Lucasjagger (@lucasjagger) on Jun 21, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

The two also make sure to get some quality time together, where presumably the funny dad comments are just between them.

Happy birthday to my dadda❤️, love u lots A post shared by Lucasjagger (@lucasjagger) on Jul 26, 2017 at 6:10am PDT

Lucas is Jagger's son with Brazilian model Luciana Gimenez Morad and the second-youngest of his eight children.

