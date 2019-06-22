Sign up for our newsletter

Lisa Marie Presley, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s daughter, has fans doing a double take with a family photo she posted to Instagram.

“Mama Lion with cubs,” Presley captioned a black-and-white photo of herself, huddling with all four of her children: Riley Keough, 30, Benjamin Keough, 26, and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood, 10.

Each of Presley’s kids look beautiful next to their mom. But it’s Benjamin Keough, Presley’s only son with former husband Danny Keough, who had fans abuzz around the world.

As commenters eagerly pointed out, Keough looks very much like his famous grandfather Elvis Presley.

“Benjamin looks so (much) like Elvis,” one Twitter user reacted.

“Beautiful Mama Lion and beautiful cubs! Your son is a twin of your Dad! Nice family!” a second user added.

Another agreed, writing, "Your son is the image of your dad, lovely family photo, sending love and great blessings to u all."

Benjamin Keough certainly shares his grandad's genes for a full head of hair. And his rock and roll attitude comes across in his Elvis-like expression, too.

A closeup portrait of American rock and roll musician Elvis Presley. Getty Images

Keough tends to stay out of the limelight. The 26-year-old doesn’t have an Instagram but his mom’s post has turned him into a viral social media sensation.

Elvis Presley’s iconic image and legacy still endures, nearly 42 years since his passing. In February, Blake Shelton hosted a star-studded Elvis tribute on NBC. The “Elvis All-Star Tribute” marked 50 years since the King’s 1968 comeback special.

Although Keough prefers a more private life, his older sister, Riley Keough has embraced life under the spotlight with a career in entertainment.

Riley Keough is an actress, model and producer best known for her appearances in "Mad Max: Fury Road" and "Logan Lucky."