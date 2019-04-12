Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 12, 2019, 11:36 AM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Mick Jagger is on the road back to rocking again.

The Rolling Stones lead singer is back on his feet after undergoing surgery last week to replace a heart valve. He shared the first post-surgery photo of himself enjoying some time in nature on Twitter and Instagram Thursday.

"A walk in the park!" he wrote.

"Yeah man!" fellow rocker Lenny Kravitz replied.

"Dada,'' daughter Georgia May Jagger wrote with three heart emojis.

Son Lucas Jagger, who's usually the one getting dorky dad comments from Mick on his own Instagram, also replied with some heart emojis.

Jagger underwent transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) surgery, with doctors repairing a heart valve without having to open up his chest, shortening his recovery time, according to Billboard.

The father of eight and grandfather of five had previously sent an update out on April 6 that he was beginning his recovery.

"Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend — and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job," he wrote on Instagram.

The Rolling Stones postponed their upcoming North American tour, which was originally scheduled to start April 20, so that Jagger, 75, could properly recover from the surgery. The legendary lead singer apologized to the fans and tweeted that he was "devastated" to have to postpone the tour.

The "No Filter" tour will now begin in July with new dates to be announced in the coming weeks, Billboard reported.