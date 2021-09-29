Meghan Trainor recently announced that she’s ready for three more kids after welcoming her son, Riley, in February.

Could baby No. 2 already be on its way?

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Trainor, 27, revealed that her period is “a little late this month, so who knows?"

The Grammy-winning “All About That Bass” singer noted that she and her husband, “Spy Kids” actor Daryl Sabara, are hoping for twins or triplets.

“Two-in-1, it sounds like a deal to me,” Trainor explained. “I want 3-in-1. I want so many — but I don’t want to be pregnant five times.”

Trainor assured DeGeneres that she has what it takes to manage more than one infant.

“I could do it. I can handle it,” she said. “I love being a mom.”

Trainor’s house is already pretty crowded. The star also lives with her brothers Ryan, 28, and Justin, 25.

“I don’t want them to go anywhere else. I don’t know, I’m kind of kidnapping them. They’re my best friends,” Trainor said. “The only thing that really bugs [Daryl] is when my little brother doesn’t do the dishes — and we got to have a nice talk. It’s like we’re parenting.”

Earlier this month, Trainor opened up to People about life with 7-month-old Riley.

“The biggest change is that anytime I walk into a room with him in it, it’s the biggest smile and the most joy, the most love anyone could ever give you,” she gushed. “He recognizes me and he’s like, ‘I’m so excited to see you.’ And to look at that and be like, ‘I made that.’ That’s crazy.”