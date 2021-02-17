Meghan Trainor and her baby boy are twinning in new pic

Meghan Trainor's baby son is already taking after his mom!

The pop star, who welcomed her first child with husband Daryl Sabara earlier this month, shared a photo of herself and little Riley on Instagram Wednesday, and they're making the exact same facial expression.

"New phone background," the new mom, 27, captioned the selfie, which shows both her and her newborn pursing their lips and striking a pose for the camera.

Many of Trainor's famous friends were struck by the resemblance between the mother and son.

"Is this a joke," commented actor Hailee Steinfeld.

"Twinning duck faces for the win," added former "Dance Moms" star Jessalynn Siwa.

"Thank you for being my surrogate! When do you drop him off?" joked comedian Whitney Cummings.

The "All About That Bass" singer announced Sunday on Instagram that she'd given birth to her first child.

"This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day," she captioned a series of photos of her new addition. "We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE. Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!"

Trainor first revealed she was pregnant during an appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in early October.

"I've told Hoda since I was, like, 19 going to the TODAY show (that) I will have the most babies in the world," she said. "It finally happened, and we're so excited."

Later that month, she said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that she and Sabara, 28, were expecting a boy.

Trainor has long been open about her desire to start a family. In February 2019, she told Hoda and Kathie Lee Gifford, "My whole life, my family knows I’ve been trying to have a baby forever."

"I want, like, too many kids," she added. "Everyone is like, two! I’m like, six!"