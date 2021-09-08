Meghan Trainor talks about expanding her family: 'Hoping for twins'

Meghan Trainor is all about those babies!

The “All About That Bass” singer, 27, talked about her dreams of having more children in an interview with E! News’ “Daily Pop,” which also featured her brother, Ryan Trainor, as the siblings promoted their new podcast, “Workin’ On It.”

“I hope I have a baby girl next. Yeah, I’m working on my health and my fitness,” the singer said. “I just want to focus on my body again, and then get super pregnant.”

Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, welcomed a baby boy, Riley, in February. Next time around, she says she’s “hoping for twins.”

“I just want to get two-in-one done,” she said. “I want a baby girl. I love my baby boy, but I want him to have a sister.”

The Grammy winner has always wanted to have a large family, as she told Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford in February 2019.

"I want, like, too many kids," she said. "Everyone is like, two! I’m like, six!"

In the meantime, Trainor talked about how excited she is as she gears up for baby Riley’s first Christmas.

“My decorating has already begun,” she said. “I have this fall theme going on on my dining room table … But for Christmas, I’m really considering hiring help to just deck out my house … I want Instagram-worthy stuff for him … it’s for my baby boy!”

Trainor recently shared an adorable video of Riley, showing the 6-month-old laughing hysterically as his parents waved around an empty garbage bag.

“I’ll do this all day to hear that laugh,” she wrote in the caption.