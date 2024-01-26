Alexa and Brennon Lemieux from 'Love Is Blind' expecting 1st baby

There's another "Love Is Blind" baby on the way!

Alexa and Brennon Lemieux, who appeared on Season Three of the hit Netflix series, just revealed that they're expecting a child.

"The best of me and the best of you, baby Lemieux coming soon," they wrote in a joint Instagram post on Jan. 26.

The happy couple shared several photos to go along with the announcement. In the first one, Brennon stands behind his wife in the kitchen as he cradles her stomach and she holds onto his hand.

The second photo shows Brennon beaming as he touches his wife’s baby bump and she takes a sip of a drink.

In the final photo, the couple sits at the kitchen counter and displays a newspaper titled “The Baby Times” with the following headline: “Baby Lemieux coming 2024.” On the back of the paper, the headline reads, “Lemieux: The Next Gen” and has text, “Coming to a crib near you summer 2024.

Brennon and Alexa in Season Three of 'Love Is Blind.' / Netflix

The announcement comes after the couple shared their intention to have kids. In one of the final moments of their season's "Love Is Blind: After the Altar," Brennon gave Alexa a custom baby onesie.

"We wanted this to happen and so we’re just grateful to be here," Alexa told People in an interview released the day of their announcement.

Alexa shared that she and Brennon tried to conceive for a year and a half and "went through some fertility treatments." She said she feels like she was "put on earth to be a mother," and was "going through it" when she struggled to get pregnant. She shared the two eventually conceived naturally.

The couple knows if they're having a boy or a girl and are planning a gender reveal party, they told People.

The couple's fans instantly flooded the comments section with best wishes.

“Ahhh congrats!! So so happy for you both,” one wrote. Another said this was "the moment we’ve all been waiting for!"

Several former "Love Is Blind" stars also sent their love to the expectant parents.

“Congratulations Alexa! We knew how much you wanted this!! Sending you all the loveee,” Lydia Gonzalez, who appeared on Season Five, wrote.

Season Two star Natalie Lee shared her congratulations, too: "Congrats!!!! so happy for you two!!"

Brennon Lemiux and Alexa Alfia were the first couple engaged on Season Three of “Love Is Blind.” In their journey to the altar, they had to confront cultural and socioeconomic differences, but ultimately took a chance and said “I do” at the end of the social experiment.

This is the second baby in the "Love Is Blind" universe, at least for the U.S. version of the show. In November, Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski and Zack Goytowski announced that they were expecting their first child together.

While responding to the Lemieux' pregnancy announcement, several Instagram users jokingly referenced "Love Is Blind" host Vanessa Lachey, who frequently grills the cast members about babies during reunions.

“Did anyone check on Vanessa?! She might have died of excitement,” one wrote.

"Congratulations to you two and Vanessa Lachey!" another commented.

In recent years, several other former "Love Is Blind" participants have shared pregnancy or birth announcements with their followers. However, they all welcomed children with people from outside the show.