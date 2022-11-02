Are Alexa and Brennon from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 still together?

It's been a few short weeks since the third season of "Love Is Blind" premièred on Netflix. Since then, we've watched as five couples' relationships unfold with drama, heartbreak and of course, love.

Alexa Alfia, 27, and Brennon Lemieux, 32, were the first couple engaged on Season Three of "Love Is Blind."

Compared to some of the other fireworks-filled dynamics others couples share, Alfia and Lemieux's relationship seems relatively drama-free. Lemieux frequently praises Alfia, and she returns the compliment. He also survived meeting her large, loving family.

Here are a few standout moments from Alfia and Lemieux’s relationship so far, ahead of the finale and reunion on Nov. 9.

Alifa and Lemieux bond in the pods despite their religious and cultural differences

When Alfia and Lemieux meet for the first time in the pods they instantly bond over their shared love for food, specifically the Israeli dish made of eggs, tomatoes and spices — shakshuka.

From there Alfia, opens up to Lemieux about her Jewish faith, telling him that she comes from a big Israeli family and has six siblings. While she expresses that she isn't super religious, she tells Lemieux that being Jewish is a part of her identity.

Lemieux, who is not Jewish, is a self-identified "country boy." In the show, he's seen rocking his cowboy hat.

They also come from different socioeconomic backgrounds. Before getting engaged, Lemieux shares that his family often struggled financially growing up. But he tells her that he wants to give her the best life he can, one that is full of happiness and love.

Brennon loves Alfia the way that she is

In her first confessional interview, Alfia, the first curvy women on the show, opens up about her body and the pressure she’s faced to lose weight. She explains how she's looking for a partner who will accept her for who she is, regardless of what she looks like.

In the pods, Lemieux never asks Alfia about her weight. “I haven’t even seen you or touched you. I don’t know any of that stuff, but I know I love you,” Lemieux says to Alfia in the pods.

As the couple leaves the pods and travels to Malibu, the couple discusses prenups to Alfia's wardrobe requirements. Still, Alfia's dimensions never come up in conversations.

“From the beginning of everything I just saw more of love for all my curvy ladies and all my Jewish loves from across the globe,” Alfia told TODAY. “I have had support and it’s been really, really amazing.”

After the pods, Alfia asks Lemieux for a prenup

When Alfia and Lemieux return home from their Malibu getaway Alfia brings her fiancé to her apartment in Dallas. They go on to have a conversation about the future — and how money will play into it.

Lemieux shares with Alfia that he has around $32,000 in student loans. Alfia, on the other hand, says the only bills she has are from her online shopping orders.

As the couple continues to talk about their future, Alfia explains her hopes to one day be a stay-at-home mom. Meanwhile, Lemieux shares that growing up never going where his next meal is going to come from that saving money is important to him.

“I always want to be comfortable, like, where we can go have nice dinners, travel, and stuff like that," Alfia says. "For me, like, I never want to have to worry about money.”

Lemieux says that it's obvious Alfia has more money than him. But regardless he said that he'll sign a prenup because he loves her.

Alfia and Lemieux met each others' families

In Episode Six, Alfia and Lemieux meet each other's families for the first time. What could go wrong? While at Alfia's house, Lemieux and Alfia's dad have a serious conversation about the couple's future.

“I can promise you 100 percent just like I want to promise her — I work every day,” Lemieux says to Alfia's dad. “I’ll work my a-- off to give her the best life that she deserves.”

Alfia’s father, Adam Alfia, responds, “And I speak my mind. If I see you f--ing around and slacking off and not living up to your full potential, I’ll tell you.”

Lemieux tells Adam that he is committed to loving his daughter despite their religious differences. Although Lemieux isn't who Alfia's father envisioned his daughter marrying, he gives Lemieux his blessing.

Are Alfia and Lemieux still together?

Curious whether Alfia and Lemieux are still together? We are too. As far as we can tell from social media the couples posted a number of photos together.

Without confirming whether they're still married, Alfia posted a series of photos of her and Lemieux with a telling caption. "Pictures really do say a thousand words," Alfia shared in the Instagram caption.

Lemieux, who told TODAY that he'd never been very active online before going on the show, also shared pictures of Alfia on his Instagram. "When you can see all the stars deep in the heart of Texas … but you only have eyes for one," he wrote on his most recent post.

But until the season finale is released on Nov. 9, we can also guess what will happen with Alfia and Lemieux on their wedding day.