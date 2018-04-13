share tweet pin email

Kelly Clarkson's kids love all things Disney, so what better way to celebrate son Remington's second birthday than with a trip to Disneyland's Pixar Fest?

Getty Images Clarkson and her kids, Remington and River Rose, enjoyed a meet-and-greet with Pixar pals Woody and Jessie.

The "Voice" coach, 35, treated little Remington and his 3-year-old sister, River Rose — who sported a "Sister of the Birthday Boy" shirt for the occasion — to a day of fun at the special summertime festival, which runs until Sept. 3.

Getty Images River Rose wore a special "Sister of the Birthday Boy" shirt for the occasion.

The trio were clearly thrilled by their meet-and-greet with two of Pixar's most beloved characters, Wild West pals Woody and Jessie from the "Toy Story" series. Look at those smiles!

Clarkson's fans know her daughter is a huge Disney fan — and apparently little Remington is following in his sister's footsteps. Who could forget River Rose wearing an adorable Cinderella costume at Disney World in Orlando two years ago?

For her own third birthday last June, the cute little girl dressed as Belle for a "Beauty and the Beast"-themed birthday bash, complete with her own fancy princess carriage!

Happy Bday 2 our smart, witty & beautiful girl, River Rose! She wished 4 "pink forever" on her birthday Thks @weisseubanks 4 amazing pics! pic.twitter.com/FOYxI7Q5OS — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) June 12, 2017

Earlier this year, Mom learned River Rose even has a soft spot for Disney "bad boys," like the handsome, costumed Gaston she met face to face at Disneyland. Uh-oh!

One thing's for sure: Clarkson and her kids sure know how to have fun!