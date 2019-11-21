Jon Gosselin accuses Kate Gosselin of abuse

Ten years after their divorce, Jon Gosselin is hurling serious accusations at the mother of his eight children, Kate Gosselin.

The former "Jon and Kate Plus 8" star accused Kate, 44, of abusing their children: 19-year-old twins Madelyn and Cara, and 15-year-old sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Joel, Alexis, Leah and Aaden.

During an appearance on the "The Dr. Oz Show" Jon Gosselin said his ex-wife Kate Gosselin had good intentions when she became a mother. "But I think once fame and money got involved, it twisted her belief system," he alleged. AP

"There is a lot of stuff that happened abuse-wise, mental and physical. Even though they're 15, they might be like 12 mentally," Jon, 42, said on the “Dr. Oz Show.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Since the end of their tumultuous marriage, Jon and Kate Gosselin have traded accusations in the media and in court. TODAY reached out to Kate Gosselin for comment. She gave a statement to People magazine: "I have consistently made it a rule never to respond to Jon’s delusional ramblings, and I will not break that rule now. However, at some point soon, I look forward to making sure the absolute truth about our family is known."

Jon told Oz that he believes Kate suffers from “narcissistic personality disorder,” a mental condition in which people have an inflated sense of their own importance, according to the Mayo Clinic.

At the moment, only two of John's children are speaking to him: Collin and Hannah, who both live with him full-time. Jon said that Collin spent three years at a special needs facility.

Jon Gosselin opened up about his marriage to Kate Gosselin on "The Dr. Oz Show." DoctorOz/ Youtube

“Kate institutionalized him without a diagnosis and then created a diagnosis,” Jon alleged. “He did not need to be in an institution. Just because he was a difficult child did not mean he needed to be sent away against my will, against my rights. I did not know where he went. It took me two and a half years to find him. It took me another year to get him out.”

Jon, who was awarded sole custody of Collin in 2018, said that the high schooler is “doing great" and in the U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps.

The Gosselins split in December 2009 after a decade of marriage. Jon told Oz that Kate asked for the divorce after he decided to walk away from their hit TLC reality show that ran for 11 seasons.

“She did not want to be married anymore… because I didn’t want to film anymore. I wasn’t part of the business model anymore,” Jon said. “The network thought I was nuts. They actually hired me a therapist and a psychiatrist. Because I would give up millions of dollars not to film and just go live a normal life.”