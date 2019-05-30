Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 30, 2019, 12:52 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Twins Cara and Mady Gosselin were just 6 years old when they made their reality TV debut alongside their sextuplet siblings in "Jon & Kate Plus 8," but they're not kids anymore.

The 18-year-old twins are now high school graduates — and their mom couldn't be happier.

On Wednesday night, Kate Gosselin shared a belated post to honor the occasion on Instagram.

"This post is a little delayed (mostly due to post graduation exhaustion lol) but I’m still beaming with pride!" the 44-year-old reality star wrote alongside photos from the celebration. "It’s hard to believe that Cara and Mady graduated from high school this past weekend ... and are headed off to college in the fall!"

Then Kate expressed a sentiment that fans of the family are sure to share: "Where did the time go????"

In one photo, the graduates — each dressed in white and holding a single red rose — smile alongside their happy mom, and in another, they sit before a pair of personalized cakes.

(Be sure to swipe or click through the post to see both shots.)

"Their Graduation day was such a wonderful day of celebrating THEM and all of their amazing accomplishments!" Kate continued. "These girls are going places and I can’t wait to see where they end up! Cara and Mady, I love you so very much and I’m just so so proud of YOU!"

And she's not the only one.

Mady shared another photo from the day, taken in the halls of her high school. In it, two of her younger brothers, Aaden and Joel, pose alongside her.

"Big day," she wrote in the caption. "(Featuring) some of my biggest supporters!"

The graduation ceremony was actually the second big day this month for the family.

On May 10, the sextuplets — Aaden, Collin, Joel, Hannah, Leah and Alexis — celebrated their 15th birthday.

To mark that day, Kate shared a photo of four of the teens, as well as a long and lovely message about how thankful she is for her "babies."

The two birthday kids missing from that shot could be seen in one shared by Kate's ex-husband, Jon, that same day.

Jon, who gained custody of Collin and Hannah last year, wrote sweet birthday wishes to the whole brood.

Fans can catch more from Kate and some members of their "Plus 8" on her upcoming TLC love-search series, "Kate Plus Date," which is set to premiere June 10.