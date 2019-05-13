Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 13, 2019, 9:19 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

It's been 10 years since Kate Gosselin has had a significant other, and she is ready to start dating again. Luckily for us, she's bringing a whole camera crew on the journey with her!

"Kate Plus Date" is TLC's newest series featuring the reality show mama, and there's a fantastic new tease on Twitter.

"Have you noticed I'm single for the last decade?" Gosselin, 44, says in the video. "I don't even know, like, what the rules are. Like, can somebody help me out here?"

The Gosselin clan came to everyone's attention in 2007, and during the run of "Jon & Kate Plus 8" we got to know the bustling family of Mom, Dad, a set of twins and a set of sextuplets all pretty well. But by 2009 Jon and Kate Gosselin had split after a decade of marriage, and the show became "Kate Plus 8."

Jon and Kate Gosselin and their young brood in their "Jon & Kate Plus 8" days. AP

She revealed her new show in April 2018, just as two of her kids were slowly preparing to leave the home. Her 18-year-old twins, Cara and Mady, are going to college this fall, while the 15-year-old sextuplets (Aaden, Joel, Alexis, Hannah, Leah and Collin) are growing fast.

"It was very apparent, now that (the kids) are older and talking about dating and how they're all gonna get married someday ... it became apparent: They want someone for me," Gosselin told People last year. "They want me to have somebody in my life."

And so she's giving it a go, based on the teaser. In the video, two matchmakers (Adam LoDolce and Rachel DeAlto) help her navigate the confusing, sometimes tricky waters of dating. We get to see Gosselin go on dates where she practices archery, plays racquetball, stomps on some grapes and tries new foods.

Her eldest daughters are there for support, too.

"First dates are definitely not supposed to be romantic," Mady says. "They're about finding out if the person's a serial killer or not."

Dating doesn't always come naturally to Kate Gosselin. @TLC/Twitter

Some of the dates appear to be clear misses (watch for her gulping on her wine on a difficult outing), but she does say in the clip that there's one guy she'd like to see again. There's even a kiss! (Off-camera, darn the luck.)

We'll have to wait to see if she's found someone great for a little while longer, but the process has already been beneficial, Gosselin says in the clip.

"Standing here right now I can tell you I am different than I was three months ago," she says. "Wait till you see, because even I can't believe it."

"Kate Plus Date" premieres June 10 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.