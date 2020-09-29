J.Lo's daughter says she prays for her mom: 'She can get hurt in many ways'

Jennifer Lopez's musical performances are known for her high-energy dance routines and stunts onstage, which admittedly leaves her daughter a little nervous.

While they're all about showmanship, her concerts have enough of an element of danger in them that Lopez's daughter, Emme, 12, shared that she prays for her every time Lopez goes out to entertain a crowd.

"I do pray for my mother," Emme told Hoda Kotb on TODAY Tuesday. "I usually pray before she does her shows and stuff, 'cause she can get hurt in many ways."

The power of prayer has been instilled in Emme by her mother and grandmother and now is the subject of Emme's new children's book, "Lord Help Me," in which she hopes to teach other kids about the importance of prayer.

The book also features Lopez's fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, and his daughters, along with Lopez, Emme and her twin brother, Max.

The couple have been grateful that their children became friends almost instantly when they first started a relationship.

"It was very organic," Lopez said. "They just clicked. ... It was very easy."

Emme, who is Lopez's daughter with singer Marc Anthony, is a budding singer herself and got a firsthand experience of one of her mother's performances when the seventh grader joined her mom on stage during her energetic Super Bowl halftime performance in February.

Emme and mom Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

She sang a few lines of "Let's Get Loud" with her mother and then part of Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the USA" while Lopez belted out "Let's Get Loud."

"When I was walking to, like, under the stage where I had to be, it was scary, but when I got up there, everything was fine," Emme said.

"I said, 'Listen, there's nothing there, except you and that camera with the red light on it. Just look at the red camera," Lopez said. "She nailed it."

She got a rave review from Rodriguez and his two daughters, who were wowed by the performance of their future stepsister.

"It was the coolest thing to watch my stepsister sing. I'm so proud of her every time I see her and her voice is just angelic,” Rodriguez's daughter, Natasha, 15, told “Entertainment Tonight” at the time.

Lopez also shared her pride in Emme on National Daughter's Day on Sept. 26, sharing a sweet video on Instagram in which Emme says Lopez is "the best mom in the whole wide world."

"It's funny, I always say that when I looked at Emme, and I'm sure every mom thinks this, I was like, 'I have an angel in my hand,'" Lopez told Hoda.