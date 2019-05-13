Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 13, 2019, 7:15 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Looks like there's another singing superstar in Jennifer Lopez's family!

The 49-year-old entertainer shared a video of her 11-year-old daughter, Emme, belting out Alicia Keys' "If I Ain't Got You" — and it's clear the little girl inherited her famous parents' talent.

J.Lo shared the behind-the-scenes video to show all the preparation that went into her recent TODAY Summer Concert Series performance.

But, during a rehearsal scene around the four-minute mark, Emme — whose dad is singer Marc Anthony — steals the show with her own powerful performance.

Jennifer Lopez encourages her daughter, Emme, to sing in a new video. Jennifer Lopez/YouTube

As the little girl sings, with just a pianist accompanying her, her proud mom nods her head in approval. Mom and Daughter even sing together for one glorious moment near the end of the song before Lopez wraps Emme lovingly in her arms.

"We should have her come out and do something on tour," says Lopez. "Want to? Want to put a little piece in the show?"

"I don't know," Emme replies with a shrug.

It's not the first time Lopez has shown off her talented daughter's stunning voice.

In February, the Grammy-nominated singer celebrated Emme and her twin brother Max's birthday by sharing a video of Emme singing "How Far I'll Go" from the Disney movie "Moana."

Back in December, Emme proved she could dance, too, when she appeared alongside her mom in the video for Lopez's single "Limitless."

In the adorable video, Emme plays a shorter version of Lopez — expertly mimicking her mom's dance moves and her fashion sense.

"She was so amazing and I was so proud," Lopez gushed to Jimmy Fallon about her daughter's cute guest-spot.

We can't wait to hear more from talented Emme!