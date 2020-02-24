Jennifer Lopez had twice as many reasons to be a proud mother over the weekend as she posted a sweet tribute to her twins Max and Emme on Instagram to celebrate them turning 12.

Lopez, who had Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, shared a throwback photo from when her kids were babies in their crib together.

“I know you’re 12 years old today but you will always be my babies... HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BEAUTIFUL COCONUTS!!!” she wrote to her children, whose birthday was Saturday.

Lopez’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, also celebrated the two with his own Instagram post.

“Happy Birthday Emme & Max!!!!! I’m so proud of both of you and so lucky to be a part of your life. I love you!” he captioned a carousel of photos and videos. A few of the photos also featured his own daughters, Ella, 11, and Natasha, 15.

Max and Emme are not strangers to being in the spotlight, but Emme has been getting a lot of attention recently — and not just from her mother.

Earlier this month, Emme joined Lopez onstage during the Super Bowl halftime show to sing part of her mother’s song “Let’s Get Loud,” as well as Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.”

The young singer's appearance was warmly received by the millions of fans watching, including Rodriguez’s daughters.

"It was the coolest thing to watch my stepsister sing,” Natasha told "Entertainment Tonight." “I'm so proud of her every time I see her and her voice is just angelic,” she said.