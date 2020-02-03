Alex Rodriguez's kids show Jennifer Lopez's daughter love after Super Bowl show

Count Alex Rodriguez’s kids among the many who were wowed by the performance of their future stepsister at Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show.

A-Rod’s fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, was joined on the stage by her daughter Emme during the show, and the retired baseball’s slugger children were definitely impressed.

Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme rocked the Super Bowl halftime show. Elsa / Getty Images

"My favorite part was when the little girls came out and Emme sang, it was really good," Rodriguez’s daughter Ella, 11, told “Entertainment Tonight.”

Emme, also 11, whose father is singer Marc Anthony, performed with her superstar mom, singing her mother’s hit “Let’s Get Loud,” as well as Bruce Springsteen’s classic “Born in the U.S.A.”

Emme became an overnight sensation after she sang for thousands of fans at the game and millions of viewers tuned in at home. Tom Pennington / Getty Images

A-Rod’s other daughter, Natasha, 15, also had high praise. "It was the coolest thing to watch my stepsister sing. I'm so proud of her every time I see her and her voice is just angelic,” she said.

"My favorite part was whenever the beat dropped and the crowd just went crazy and the energy in the stadium was unreal," Natasha added.

Mom and daughter put on a show that fans won't soon forget. Elsa / Getty Images

She also said Lopez was very happy with the way the set went.

"Jennifer is over the moon…I'm so happy for her. She's so proud of herself and she should be,” she said.

Rodriguez certainly thinks the “Hustlers” star killed it. He posted a video of himself on the field getting into the performance.

“AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen!” he wrote.

Emme’s dad was definitely a proud parent after watching his little girl.

Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my ❤ and I am forever yours. pic.twitter.com/GLhmZOneBv — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) February 3, 2020

"Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my ♥ and I am forever yours,” Anthony wrote on Twitter.