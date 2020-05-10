Jenna Bush Hager honors mom Laura Bush and 'Grammee' 1 year after her passing

In honor of Mother's Day, Jenna Bush Hager is celebrating the special women who made her who she is.

The TODAY co-host, 38, shared a series of photos on Instagram Sunday, including adorable throwbacks of her mom, former first lady Laura Bush, and her late maternal grandmother, Jenna Hawkins.

“Happiest Mother’s Day to my mama—and her mama (my Grammee) who we lost a year ago today,” Jenna captioned the sentimental post. “Grammee taught us every constellation in the sky and to love the tiny creatures of West Texas. My mama taught me how to be a mom. Love you mama.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Mother's Day and the anniversary of her namesake's death already make the day an important one for Jenna — but she has one more event to add to the list. She married husband Henry Hager 12 years ago today, which she also commemorated on Instagram.

"Twelve years ago I married this dude as the sun set over Texas—the day after his thirtieth birthday," she wrote. "Twelve years, three kids, some loss, and insurmountable JOY,—and I still love him with all of me. Happiest anniversary Hank."

Jenna and her 4th hour co-host, Hoda Kotb, caught up with their moms on Friday, celebrating Mother’s Day a couple of days early.

The former first lady, 73, took time to gush about Jenna’s parenting and her three grandchildren, 7-year-old Mila, 4-year-old Poppy, and 9-month-old Hal.

"I think Jenna's terrific as a mother,'' Bush said. "She knows how to play with them and have fun with them. I don't ever really see her lose her patience with them. Maybe she does when her mother's not watching, but I think she's been a really wonderful mother, and I think she's loved having those little girls and now this little baby boy Hal."

She’s right about Jenna’s patience! The mother of three has been juggling working from home, which has brought some interesting challenges.

During a live “Read With Jenna” Instagram chat earlier this month, Jenna received a surprise visitor in the middle of a discussion with author Elizabeth Wetmore.

Mila popped in on their discussion to whisper something in her mom’s ear. She stuck around for the rest of the chat, taking the time to style her mom’s hair and do a little dancing in the background, too.