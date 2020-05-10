'A legacy of love': See how the TODAY family is making Mother's Day special this year

It's not a typical Mother's Day for anyone this year, but the TODAY family still took time to celebrate the amazing moms in their lives on social media.

With sweet family candids, throwback photos and heartfelt tributes, this is how TODAY's co-hosts and anchors are making their moms feel special and how their kids are celebrating them.

First up, Savannah Guthrie shared some cute pics on Instagram from her family celebration, saying she truly felt like "Queen Mom."

"Celebrating Mother’s Day with these party people," Savannah wrote alongside a series of pics featuring Vale, 5, and Charley, 3, looking cozy in pajamas. She added that her husband, Michael Feldman, made a "yummy breakfast," and Vale drew the place cards complete with family nicknames.

Savannah also got nostalgic, sharing some pics of her own mom, including baby bump photo and a stunning vintage shot of her mom and grandmother.

"This day and every day I thank God for the first and best gift: my mom. And her mom before her. And my babies after her. A long legacy of love," she wrote.

Dylan Dreyer captured what we're all feeling right now when she posted a pic of her mom with sons Calvin, 3, and Oliver, 4 months.

"Wish my mom wasn’t so far away so we could do a drive by for Mother’s Day!!" she commented. "Hardest part about this whole thing is the grandparents missing out on baby cuddles!! Love you mom!!"

Al Roker took a moment to share a series of pics paying tribute to his late mother, Isabel Bernadette Theresa Smith Roker.

"To the best #mom you could ask for. Strong, funny, opinionated, fierce and loving," he wrote.

Craig Melvin knows that moms really do it all, and he showed some love on Sunday for his mom, Betty Jo, by posting a sweet pic of her holding his daughter, Sibby, 3.

"Happy Mother’s Day to the glue that helps hold all of it together—Betty Jo. Thanks for always being there—then and now. We love you. Wish we could visit with you today," he said.

It's definitely a sweet Mother's Day for Hoda Kotb, who has two adorable reasons to celebrate: her daughters 3-year-old Haley Joy and 1-year-old and Hope Catherine. The proud mama posted a pic on Instagram that featured their hand and footprints.

In lieu of any words, Kotb simply captioned her photo with three hearts — one each for Haley, Hope and her fiancé, Joel Schiffman!

Paying tribute to her mom, Laura Bush, and maternal grandmother, Jenna Hawkins, Jenna Bush Hager shared some intimate family throwbacks.

"Happiest Mother’s Day to my mama—and her mama (my Grammee) who we lost a year ago today," the mother of three wrote. "Grammee taught us every constellation in the sky and to love the tiny creatures of West Texas. My mama taught me how to be a mom. Love you mama."

Jenna Bush Hager's daughters Mila, 7, and Poppy, 4, work on their Mother's Day card.

She also shared a sweet photo on her Instagram story of her daughters, wrapping up an epic Mother's Day card.

Kristen Welker spent her Mother's Day working but paused her busy schedule to wish her mom the happiest of days on Instagram.

Last but certainly not least, mom of three Sheinelle Jones celebrated Mother's Day with an homage to her mother and grandmother on Instagram.

"Love you mom. Love you Grandmama. Feeling the love since 1978," she wrote.

Here's wishing all the TODAY moms and viewers a happy and relaxing day!