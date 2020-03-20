Jenna Bush Hager had already planned to take some time off for her kids' spring break, but with the coronavirus outbreak prompting people to stay inside and practice social distancing, the mom of three has been spending time at home.

Jenna shared a few adorable video updates Friday to her Instagram Story about what her family has been up to. She was joined by her daughters, Mila, 6, and Poppy, 4.

"Hey everybody! I wanted to just thank you for all your sweet messages. They meant so much. I have been taking some preplanned time off for my kids' spring break, and now we are staying at home," Jenna said. "I miss you. I miss my colleagues. I miss the show, and I hope to be back soon, whether from here or from the studio, but I just wanted to let you know we're doing great — as great as can be."

Poppy chimed in to let everyone know that they are having a blast staying inside.

"We are having fun at home just having coloring, activities, games, snacks. ... We have so much fun at home!" she said.

Mila deemed the family's additional time together to be "extra long spring break!"

Jenna also shared a snap of precious baby Hal! @jennabhager / Instagram

Jenna is also mom to 7-month-old Hal Hager, who was born last August. She closed the video with a statement that plenty of parents can relate to right now as they try to keep their kids busy while staying inside.

"It's fun, and it can be difficult," she said.