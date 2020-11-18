Why Jason Momoa's 11-year-old son won't be watching his new movie 'Dune'

Jason Momoa stars in one of the most-anticipated movies of 2020. But the “Dune” actor’s family won’t be watching his performance.

In the December issue of Men’s Health, Momoa revealed that his 11-year-old son, Nakoa-Wolf “Wolfie” Momoa, can’t handle scenes where his dad gets roughed up.

“My son just loses it,” Mamoa, 41, said. “‘Papa, are you OK?’ And I’m like, ‘Son, I’m sitting right next to you. We’re good. This was two years ago. Just watch the movie.’”

Momoa and his wife, Lisa Bonet, share Wolfie and 13-year-old daughter, Lola. Bonet, 53, is also mom to Zoe Kravitz, 31, from her previous marriage to Lenny Kravitz. (Momoa and Kravitz are close friends.)

Momoa, who described Bonet as “very sophisticated and smart,” joked that he and the kids are “kind of like animals that need to be trained a little better.”

“I’m constantly a work in progress, and I’ve just been trying to get better as a father and a husband,” he explained.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are pictured together in Los Angeles on Feb. 7, 2020. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

Momoa added that he is relishing family time during the COVID-19 epidemic, which temporarily halted film and TV production earlier this year.

"We've all gotten so much closer," he said.

He said Wolfie and Lola don’t have access to television or cell phones, so they spend most of their time hiking, swimming and listening to records. They’re also bookworms.

“I can’t believe it — they love reading,” Momoa quipped. “I’m like, ‘Stop reading! Get outside.’ It’s insane.”

In April, Momoa told Ellen DeGeneres that he had assumed the role of physical education teacher during the coronavirus lockdown.

“I’m kind of like the P.E. coach, you know, get our a-- outside, we’re gonna go rock climb, skateboard,” he said via video chat. “I rarely get to be home, so it’s pretty special.”

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Related video: