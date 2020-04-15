Jason Momoa's pandemic parenting role? P.E. coach to his kids

Sign up for our newsletter

With his chiseled chest and shirt-straining arms, it should come as no surprise that Jason Momoa has assumed the role of his kids’ physical education teacher during the coronavirus lockdown.

“I’m kind of like the P.E. coach, you know, get your a-- outside, we’re gonna go rock climb, skateboard,” Momoa, 40, said via video chat on Wednesday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The “Aquaman” actor, who shares children, Lola, 12, and Wolf, 11, with his wife, Lisa Bonet, said he is relishing family time.

Jason Momoa spoke to Ellen DeGeneres from inside his man cave. Warner Bros.

“I rarely get to be home, so it’s pretty special,” he revealed. “We’ve got skateboard ramps and climbing walls and throwing tomahawks and shooting bow and arrow, so we have a little bit of space. I feel very thankful.”

When DeGeneres noted the unusual decor in the room Momoa was filming in, he explained that he was in his “man cave” and panned the camera to reveal a room filled with motorcycles and guitars. Momoa also noted he has souvenirs from movies, including the prosthetic tongue that his “Game of Thrones” character tore from the mouth of an enemy.

"I'm sure you all remember that!" he quipped.

Jason Momoa with his mom, Coni Momoa, wife, Lisa Bonet, and their kids, Lola and Wolf, in 2018. MARK RALSTON / AFP via Getty Images

Momoa said he isn’t spending too much time indoors, though.

“I’ve been walking, riding my bike and trying to thin out a little bit,” he said, motioning to his stomach. “I’ve been getting a little heavy.”

DeGeneres disagrees and brought up a popular coronavirus meme that shows Momoa shirtless in the water. The text reads, “Wash your hands like you’re washing Jason Momoa.”

“I never thought I’d be the candidate to promote (people) washing themselves,” Momoa laughed. “But I’m pretty stoked about that. Glad it all worked out.”