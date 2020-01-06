Jason Momoa must’ve thought the Golden Globes were black sleeves optional.

The “Aquaman” star raised eyebrows and turned heads by wearing a tank top during Sunday night’s awards ceremony.

I feel like Jason Momoa was wearing more clothes earlier #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Hu09KtERNw — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) January 6, 2020

To be fair, the actor, 40, did arrive at the event with wife Lisa Bonet wearing a blazer. But later, he was captured on camera sitting at his table sporting a shirt that looked more appropriate for a workout than a night honoring the best of Tinseltown.

We can only guess he felt pretty comfortable, because he kept the look going while attending an afterparty.

Momoa talks with comic actor Keegan-Michael Key at a Golden Globes post-party. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Momoa schmoozes with wife Lisa Bonet, Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher after the Golden Globes. Lester Cohen / Getty Images

The top quickly became a hot topic online, with people chiming in about the unorthodox look.

Literally the only person on the planet who could wear a tank top to the #GoldenGlobes is Jason Momoa. pic.twitter.com/5BlDQ1qfG8 — Eddie Mouradian (@eddie_mouradian) January 6, 2020

"Literally the only person on the planet who could wear a tank top to the #GoldenGlobes is Jason Momoa," one person commented.

Jason Momoa wearing a tank to the #GoldenGlobes is peak Jason Momoa. pic.twitter.com/2EbDU4FYm5 — Christian Goeckel (@goeckelespn) January 6, 2020

"Jason Momoa wearing a tank to the #GoldenGlobes is peak Jason Momoa," wrote another.

Jason Mamoa is eating a burger in his tank top at the WB / In Style party. #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/Ab3TfPaYHQ — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) January 6, 2020

Making a bold fashion statement at a big Hollywood awards show is old hat for Momoa. At last year’s Oscars, the former “Game of Thrones” star wore a pink tuxedo, accentuated with a pink scrunchie on his wrist.

We can only wonder what he's planning for next month's Academy Awards.