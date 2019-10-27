Jason Momoa, the star of "Aquaman," made a surprise appearance on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend and it was an eye-opener!

His cameo happened during a "Judge Barry" skit with host (and musical guest) Chance the Rapper, who "takes no more than 10 seconds to reach a verdict" on his show "First Impressions Court."

Momoa, 40, entered the courtroom in an animal print shirt, portraying a live-in nurse accused of stealing from his former employer, an older lady played by Kate McKinnon.

"Listen, you hombre. I see the way you're looking at me right now and I know what you're thinking," the nurse played by Momoa said to Judge Barry as the audience laughed (and Chance the Rapper tried hard not to break character himself).

"Your honor, this man is a thief," McKinnon's character said, pointing to the beefy defendant.

"She stole from me first!" Momoa responded. When Judge Barry asked what she stole, he responded: "My heart."

McKinnon's character went on to reveal that there were extra perks to having such a handsome nurse, but that she's still suing.

"I still want my money and my chandelier earrings," she demanded.

Judge Barry then asked the nurse if he had the earrings. "What? These?" Momoa asked, ripping open his shirt to reveal the jewelry attached to his nipples. "They were a gift," he explained, jumping up and down.

The audience hooted and howled as Momoa shook the earrings like they were tassels, giving everyone in the viewing audience an eyeful.

Proud of his moment, Momoa posted a clip of it to his Instagram page.

"I LOVE @nbcsnl watch tonight @chancetherapper is amazing," Momoa posted along with the clip. "Love u cast and crew forever so stoked to be invited back. Aloha j"

Momoa, who is married to actress Lisa Bonet, is no stranger to the "SNL" stage — he hosted the show back during season 44 last December.

He's also no stranger to appearing shirtless.

The 6-foot-four action star appeared on some Girl Scout cookie boxes after a fifth grade girl rebranded her Samoas as "Momoas."

Clearly, the Hawaiian-born star not only has muscle, but also a great sense of humor about himself. And even though the actor was shamed on social media for his "dad bod" this past summer, he's gone on to prove that he can still make heads turn, steal scenes and get the last laugh!

Watch the entire sketch here: