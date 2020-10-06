Lenny Kravitz talks about blended family with Lisa Bonet: 'We all love each other'

Lenny Kravitz has nothing but love for his ex-wife Lisa Bonet and her husband, Jason Momoa.

When Bonet and Kravitz divorced in 1993 after six years of marriage, the exes worked hard to maintain a friendship, and when Momoa came along, he instantly fit in.

“We all love each other and we all support each other,” Kravitz told ET in a new interview.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

The singer said he's thrilled that he and Bonet have stayed close and said their daughter, actor Zoë Kravitz, has played a huge role in strengthening their bond with each other and his bond with Momoa.

“We created such an exceptional human being,” he said. “I'm so proud to be Zoë’s dad and that God saw it fit for us to all experience each other. It's been the most beautiful gift.”

Kravitz, whose memoir "Let Love Rule" hits stores today, is obviously fond of Momoa and he opened up to ET about a few of the "Aquaman" star's traits that he respects the most.

“(Jason’s) a big teddy bear. He's a kid at heart and that's why I love him. We really love each other. We’re not only family, but friends," he said.

Once divorced, many exes don't keep in touch, but Kravitz told Men's Health that his relationship with Bonet and Momoa has been a blessing. He's also pretty close to the couple's two children.

“People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate,” he said. “We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right?"

Still, the 56-year-old admits that it took time after his divorce to heal before he developed a friendship with his ex-wife. When Momoa came around, though, Kravitz welcomed him with open arms.

"Literally the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude,’ ” he said.

Kravitz and Momoa's bromance is pretty strong and in August, the singer sent the actor a sweet birthday message via Twitter when he turned 41.

"Happy Birthday Jason. One family. One love," Kravitz wrote.

Happy Birthday Jason. One family. One love. 📸: Mark Seliger pic.twitter.com/mPVgpFeri1 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) August 1, 2020

The rock star hasn't been shy about his respect for Momoa and opened up about their bond to The Times in 2019.

"Our families are blended," Kravitz said. "I love (Lisa's) husband — he’s like a brother to me — and I love the kids."