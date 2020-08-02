Jason Momoa is so likable that even Lenny Kravitz, who is his wife Lisa Bonet's ex-husband, is wishing him a happy birthday.

The "Aquaman" star turned 41 on Saturday. Kravitz took to Twitter to share a special birthday message for the actor, who he has previously said is "like a brother" to him.

"Happy Birthday Jason. One family. One love," Kravitz, 56, wrote on Twitter. The singer also shared a gorgeous black and white photo of him and Momoa with their arms around each other.

Happy Birthday Jason. One family. One love. 📸: Mark Seliger pic.twitter.com/mPVgpFeri1 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) August 1, 2020

Kravitz also wished Momoa a happy birthday last year. Fans can't get enough of their sweet relationship.

"Thank you sir! This is truly what we both as men and also the world needs to see and hear right now! Forever a fan and truly RESPECT for both of you!" said one person on Twitter.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Another person added that Bonet clearly "has great taste in men. Period."

Kravitz and Bonet divorced in 1993 and since then, have found a new relationship as "best friends." The former couple are parents to "Big Little Lies" star Zoe Kravitz, 31.

In an interview with The Times last year, Kravitz explained his philosophy is to "let love rule."

"You go through a marriage with somebody, you break up and it’s very difficult," he said. "But (Lisa and I) put the work in and we took the time so that we could become best friends again."

The rocker also had high praise for Momoa.

"Our families are blended," Kravitz said. "I love her husband — he’s like a brother to me — and I love the kids."

Momoa and Bonet are parents to daughter Lola, 13, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 11.

The love goes both ways. In addition to being photographed smiling with Kravitz and Bonet at Hollywood events, Momoa also commissioned a very special gift for Kravitz in 2018: matching skull brotherhood bands.

He shared a photo of the two showing off their new jewelry.

And that's just one of the many reasons why we love Jason Momoa... and Lenny Kravitz.. and Lisa Bonet!

Just so much love!