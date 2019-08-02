Thursday was Jason Momoa's 40th birthday, and his wife's ex-husband joined in the celebration.

Lenny Kravitz, who was once married to Momoa's current wife, Lisa Bonet, took to Twitter to share a special message for the "Aquaman" star.

Paired with an adorable black and white pic of the pair hugging, the 55-year-old tweeted to his 5 million followers: "Happy birthday brother. Love and respect always. Ohana ‘til the end."

Happy birthday brother. Love and respect always. Ohana ‘til the end. pic.twitter.com/44YemHYnC8 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) August 1, 2019

Fans took to social media to gush over how adorable the post was. One person wrote: "This family is the healthiest example of a blended family EVER." Another added: "That’s family, friendship, love. It’s beautiful. Happy birthday to your brother Jason."

Kravitz recently opened up about his relationship with Momoa, who's been with Bonet since 2005 and married her in 2017. The pair have two children together, 12-year-old Lola and 10-year-old Nakoa-Wolf

"Let love rule," Kravitz explained in an interview with The Times. "You go through a marriage with somebody, you break up and it’s very difficult. But (Lisa and I) put the work in and we took the time so that we could become best friends again."

"Our families are blended," Kravitz continued. "I love her husband — he’s like a brother to me — and I love the kids."

"It’s beautiful," Kravitz said of the unique connection they all share. "But it takes work."

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet, Lenny Kravitz and Zoe Kravitz. Alexandra Wyman / WireImage

Kravitz and Bonet have one daughter together, "Big Little Lies" star Zoë Kravitz.

In July, Zoë got married to actor Karl Glusman, whom she had been dating since 2016.

“I can be my weirdest self around him,” she told Rolling Stone of Glusman. “It’s so relaxing to be around someone where you can be a hundred percent how you feel.”